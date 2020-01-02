About Mix 100.7
Mix 100.7 plays the top pop and rock songs from the 80s to Today. Nationally syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show airs Monday through Friday morning. Local hosts inform you on entertainment and news items and give away some of Central Oregon’s biggest prizes.
Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Weekdays 5 - 9 AM
The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show’s primary focus is pop culture commentary, with discussions often revolving around the previous night’s reality television programming, celebrity relationships and current affairs. The show is broadcast from their studios in Irving, Texas.
Bobby Mitchell Weekdays 10 AM - 3 PM & Sunday 11 AM - 3 PM
Award-winning broadcaster Dave Sholin enjoys a reputation as innovator, mentor, programmer and industry executive. Sholin received his first Program Director of the Year while a student and PD of San Francisco State University’s campus radio station. Shortly after graduation he began his professional career at KLIV/San Jose. Sholin helped develop…
Sabrina Weekdays 3 - 7 PM
She began her radio career in Daytona, Florida with many crazy days hosting spring break beach and race parties. While working along the East coast of Florida was nice, her heart always longed for the mountains. Opportunities arose in Central Oregon, and now she’s excited (completely freaked out) to be…
80's at 8 PM with Tracee Weekdays 8 - 9 PM
Featuring 1 hour of the best 80’s hits. The 80’s…music, the clothes, the movies. It’s the decade that brought us some of the greatest artists, television shows, and fashion trends. Hosted by Tracee Tuesday.
American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest Saturday 6 - 10 AM
American Top 40 is an internationally syndicated, independent song countdown radio program created by Casey Kasem, Don Bustany, Tom Rounds and Ron Jacobs. The program is currently hosted by Ryan Seacrest and presented as an adjunct to his weekday radio program, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.
Cold War Kids LIVE at The Crystal Ballroom
Big Head Todd & The Monsters LIVE w/ special guest Hazel Miller
The Infamous Stringdusters Yonder Mountain String Band LIVE
Martha Redbone LIVE at The Tower Theatre
The Infamous Stringdusters and Yonder Mountain String Band LIVE
Wynonna & The Big Nose LIVE
Howard Jones Acoustic Trio LIVE
Preservation Hall Jazz Band LIVE
Reverend Horton Heat LIVE at The Wonder Ballroom
George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" a 50th Anniversary Celebration
