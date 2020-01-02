Award-winning broadcaster Dave Sholin enjoys a reputation as innovator, mentor, programmer and industry executive. Sholin received his first Program Director of the Year while a student and PD of San Francisco State University’s campus radio station. Shortly after graduation he began his professional career at KLIV/San Jose. Sholin helped develop…

The ratings success of both stations prompted KFRC/San Francisco to “hire away the competition.” In his first year at KFRC, Dave was named Major Market Music Director of the Year at the Gavin Report Convention in Kansas City. During Dave’s tenure at KFRC the station was named Billboard’s Major Market Station of the Year seven consecutive years.

RKO Radio then promoted Dave to National Music Director, overseeing the playlists and music libraries for stations around the country.

Sholin returned to San Francisco to join The Gavin Report and later revamped it into the Gavin magazine. While at Gavin, Dave continued his involvement as an on-air personality and program director of KFRC. He also hosted weekly syndicated radio shows including “Countdown USA” for Westwood One and “The Insider” for Premiere Radio.

Dave was the Vice President of Promotion for Island Records & at Capitol Records. Some years later, CBS Radio decided to relaunch San Francisco’s KFRC. The first person they contacted was Dave who would go on to host the station’s morning drive radio show.

Dave is a regular guest on KGO San Francisco on the Ronn Owens’ show. In 1995 Sholin was named a charter member of the radio section at the Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland. He was the Rockwell Award recipient at the Conclave, a national radio and record convention. In October 2008 Dave was inducted into The Bay Area Radio Hall Of Fame.