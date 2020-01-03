About Power 94
Power 94 plays the top new songs on the charts from the pop, rock, and hip-hop genres. Nationally syndicated Elvis Duran and the Morning Show airs Monday – Saturday mornings. Local hosts inform you on entertainment and national/local news items PLUS give away some of Central Oregon’s hottest prizes!
On Air
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Weekdays 5 - 10 AM & Saturday 6 - 10 AM
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show is an American syndicated weekday morning radio program hosted by Elvis Duran. The show originates from the studios in New York City. Includes the gossip-heavy “Entertainment Report”, “Phone Taps”, song parodies, and various contests.
Tracee Tuesday Weekdays Noon - 5 PM & Saturdays
Radio Personality, Writer, Blogger, Entertainment Journalist and all out Foodie! Tracee Tuesday loves what she does. She attributes her success to the passion she has for the news, music and entertainment industries.
Voted ‘Best Local Radio Personality 2018’ from readers of the Source Weekly, Tracee considers herself to be a…
COD Weekdays 5 - 10 PM & Saturdays
COD has lived in Baltimore, L.A. & Portland, but he has always called Bend, OR home.
In 2006 when he visited his brother in Central Oregon, he said to himself: I’m going going …back back… to Bend, Bend! lol
So here he is…doing his favorite thing… for the city he loves!
The Remix Top 30 Countdown with Hollywood Hamilton Saturday 5 - 8 PM
The REMIX TOP 30 COUNTDOWN North Americas most listened to syndicated radio Mix-Show. Hosted by “Hollywood” Hamilton.
This Week's Top 30 with Carson Daly Sunday Noon - 4 PM
Carson Daly counts down the Top 30 songs in America every Sunday.
Carson’s turning weekends into a non-stop music party, playing the 30 most-listened-to songs of the week. Driven by exclusive artist interviews and the hottest show features, The Daly Download brings a new twist to radio by taking listener interactivity to another level.
