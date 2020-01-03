Power 94 Banner Image
Listen Live

About Power 94

Power 94 plays the top new songs on the charts from the pop, rock, and hip-hop genres. Nationally syndicated Elvis Duran and the Morning Show airs Monday – Saturday mornings. Local hosts inform you on entertainment and national/local news items PLUS give away some of Central Oregon’s hottest prizes!

Promotions and Contests

Win Power 94's New Year, New You $175 Prize Packs to Sekse for 2020

Power 94 wants to hook you up with their New Year, New You $175 Prize Pack to Seksé Studio! Seksé Fit houses 3 studios —pole; dance & tone, youth movement with a range of fitness focused classes ranging from sculpting,…
Power 94 logo
Learn More Register Here

Win FREE TICKETS to see SOLD OUT Tosh.Show at the Tower Theatre from Power 94

Power 94 wants to hook you up with FREE TICKETS to see the SOLD OUT Tosh.Show In The Snow at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend, OR on 2/8/20! Listen all week for your chance to win ONLY from the Power…
Power 94 logo
Learn More Register Here

Pepsi Power 94 Prize Patrol

Listen to POWER 94 to find out when and where the PEPSI POWER PRIZE PATROL will be throughout Central Oregon for your chance to win COOL PRIZES and score FREE DRINKS! We will be at the Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX in the Old Mill District, at the Deschutes…
Power 94 logo
Learn More

Win FREE TICKETS to see Macklemore and more at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest from Power 94

Power 94 wants to hook you up with FREE TICKETS to see Macklemore and many more at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Pendleton, OR on 7/11/20! Listen all week for your chance to win rom the Power 94! Double your chances…
Power 94 logo
Learn More Register Here

On Air

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Weekdays 5 - 10 AM & Saturday 6 - 10 AM Image

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Weekdays 5 - 10 AM & Saturday 6 - 10 AM

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show is an American syndicated weekday morning radio program hosted by Elvis Duran. The show originates from the studios in New York City. Includes the gossip-heavy “Entertainment Report”, “Phone Taps”, song parodies, and various contests.

 

 

Tracee Tuesday Weekdays Noon - 5 PM & Saturdays Image

Tracee Tuesday Weekdays Noon - 5 PM & Saturdays

Radio Personality, Writer, Blogger, Entertainment Journalist and all out Foodie! Tracee Tuesday loves what she does. She attributes her success to the passion she has for the news, music and entertainment industries.

Voted ‘Best Local Radio Personality 2018’ from readers of the Source Weekly, Tracee considers herself to be a…

Read More

COD Weekdays 5 - 10 PM & Saturdays Image

COD Weekdays 5 - 10 PM & Saturdays

COD has lived in Baltimore, L.A. & Portland, but he has always called Bend, OR home.

In 2006 when he visited his brother in Central Oregon, he said to himself: I’m going going …back back… to Bend, Bend! lol

So here he is…doing his favorite thing… for the city he loves!

 

The Remix Top 30 Countdown with Hollywood Hamilton Saturday 5 - 8 PM Image

The Remix Top 30 Countdown with Hollywood Hamilton Saturday 5 - 8 PM

The REMIX TOP 30 COUNTDOWN North Americas most listened to syndicated radio Mix-Show. Hosted by “Hollywood” Hamilton.

This Week's Top 30 with Carson Daly Sunday Noon - 4 PM Image

This Week's Top 30 with Carson Daly Sunday Noon - 4 PM

Carson Daly counts down the Top 30 songs in America every Sunday.

Carson’s turning weekends into a non-stop music party, playing the 30 most-listened-to songs of the week. Driven by exclusive artist interviews and the hottest show features, The Daly Download brings a new twist to radio by taking listener interactivity to another level.

Latest Tweets

Upcoming Events

Brian Regan LIVE at Silva Concert Hall

 External Event Link

Stomp LIVE at Silva Concert Hall

 to External Event Link

Atmosphere LIVE

 External Event Link

Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire LIVE in Theatre

 External Event Link

Oregon Chocolate Festival

 to External Event Link

Spring Whale Watch Week at the Oregon Coast

 to External Event Link

Jim Jefferies LIVE

 External Event Link

Trevor Noah Loud and Clear Tour 2020

 External Event Link

Jeff Dunham LIVE

 External Event Link

David Spade LIVE

 External Event Link

Gettin’ Social

Connect with your Power 94!

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Power 94 Logo

POWER94

345 SW Cyber Dr #101
Bend, OR 97702

(541) 382-4032 studio
(541) 388-3300 office

Public File